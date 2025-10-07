TEAMSTERS, REP. DELUZIO RALLY TO KEEP ALLEGHENY COUNTY HEALTH CARE FACILITY OPEN

Health Care Workers, Community Fight Illegal Threat to Close Facility

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 30 at Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) New Kensington Express and Primacy Care facility will rally on Oct. 8 alongside local elected officials and members of the community to demand AHN keep the facility open. After an historic organizing victory as the first nurse practitioners to organize in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, AHN notified workers that they would be closing the facility.

As the sole AHN facility in New Kensington, Teamsters are demanding that the employer keep the doors open so that they can continue to care for the thousands of residents who call this community home. In threatening to shutter this facility, AHN would force New Kensington residents — a majority of which are elderly — to have to travel across the Allegheny River and into a neighboring town to receive in-network medical attention.

Local 30 has filed an unfair labor practice charge against AHN for their blatant attempt to break the union by threatening to close the thriving clinic.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 8

12 – 1:30 p.m.



WHO: AHN Teamsters

Gino Bessetti, President of Local 30

Natalie Batista, Recording Secretary of Local 30

Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17th District)

Ted Kopas, Westmoreland County Commissioner



WHERE: 305 7th Street

New Kensington, PA 15068

Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

On-site Contact:

Mark Kerr, (724) 859-8884

SOURCE Teamsters Local 30