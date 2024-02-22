TEAMSTERS RESPOND TO WAYMO APPLICATION SUSPENSION FOR ROBOTAXI OPERATIONS IN LA, SAN MATEO: 'WAYMO EXPANSION SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN ON THE TABLE'

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

22 Feb, 2024, 09:59 ET

On Heels of Software Recall, CPUC Suspends Waymo's Proposal for Expansion At Least 120 Days

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters commend the decision today by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to suspend Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi operations in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties for a minimum of 120 days or at least until June 2024. The decision comes just one week after Waymo recalled its robotaxi software following two crashes involving Waymo robotaxis in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2023, and less than one month after a Waymo robotaxi crashed into a cyclist in San Francisco, leading to an investigation by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

"While today's decision by the CPUC marks a step in the right direction, Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi operations should never have been on the table — not when we've seen the chaos and destruction that autonomous vehicles can cause," said Chris Griswold, Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and President of Teamsters Joint Council 42. "The CPUC and DMV have failed to listen to community members who are fearful of these dangerous vehicles and proven they're not willing to take action to protect the public from dangerous AVs until after incidents occur. Autonomous vehicles are not ready for prime time, and do not belong on our streets."

Despite robotaxis running over pedestrians, blocking first responders from their jobs, reportedly coming within seconds of colliding with children, and causing traffic pile-ups, the CPUC and DMV have refused to implement significant AV safety measures.

In an effort to put regulatory control in the hands of local governments and protect public safety and good jobs, the Teamsters are advocating for the passage of Assembly Bill 2286 (AB 2286), which would require a trained human operator behind the wheel of self-driving trucks weighing more than 10,000 lbs, and Senate Bill 915 (SB 915), legislation that will allow California's local governments to regulate autonomous vehicles. Both bills have strong bipartisan support and are part of the CARS legislative package on autonomous vehicles.

"We can't trust companies like Waymo and Cruise to operate in the public's best interest when they're just trying to rake in profits and appease shareholders. That's why bills like AB 2286 and SB 915 that protect public safety and good jobs are so critical," said Peter Finn, Teamsters International Western Region Vice President and President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "The Teamsters are calling on all California elected leaders to protect their constituents and pass this legislation."

Local AVs control continues to be a key issue, and that's why the County of San Mateo and the City of Oakland have both passed resolutions in support of SB 915. In addition, the City of Los Angeles has introduced a resolution of support, and the City of San Francisco plans to introduce a similar resolution next week.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: 
Zoe PiSierra, (603) 339-0042
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS STRIKE MOLSON COORS

Members of Teamsters Local 997 at Molson Coors in Fort Worth, Texas, were forced to strike today over the company's disgusting pay package and...
TEAMSTERS, LAWMAKERS DEMAND NEUTRALITY FROM DELTA AIR LINES CEO DURING ORGANIZING CAMPAIGN

TEAMSTERS, LAWMAKERS DEMAND NEUTRALITY FROM DELTA AIR LINES CEO DURING ORGANIZING CAMPAIGN

Teamsters commend 145 members of the U.S. House of Representatives for sending a letter to Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian for the company to commit to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.