TEAMSTERS SCHOOL BUS WORKERS WIN STRONG NEW CONTRACT IN RHODE ISLAND

Dec 15, 2025

Local 251 Members Win Wage Increases, Teamsters Health Care, and Pension

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 200 school bus drivers and attendants represented by Teamsters Local 251 have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new contract at Ocean State Transit, a subsidiary of Student Transport of America (STA). This new contract includes an average 23 percent wage increase over three years, Teamsters pension and health care, as well as additional paid holidays and attendance and safety bonuses.

"This contract only goes to show that our members are ready to fight for what they deserve," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251. "These bus workers were prepared to go on strike if necessary to win fair compensation and respect from their employer. We are incredibly proud of the strength and solidarity they have shown day in and day out — it truly paid off."

This group, which organized with the Teamsters in 2019, provides transportation for East Providence Schools, Barrington Schools, Achievement First, Paul Cuffee Schools, and Highland Charter Schools.

"We are so happy that we won a contract that recognizes the essential nature of our jobs," said Charlene Gomes, bus worker and union steward at Teamsters Local 251. "We love doing what we do and serving our community, and we are excited to have a contract that respects the hard work and effort we put in every single day."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to https://teamsterslocal251.org/

