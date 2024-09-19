TEAMSTERS STRIKE BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT

News provided by

Teamsters Joint Council 37

Sep 19, 2024, 02:50 ET

Union Members Call on Company to Back Off Retirement Concessions

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 19, at 12 a.m., members of Teamsters Local 324 and 206 went on strike at Bigfoot Beverages. At 8 a.m., the workers will be picketing outside of Bigfoot Beverages' corporate headquarters.

The primary issue in bargaining so far has been the Teamsters' retirement benefits. Bigfoot, which is one of the largest soft drink and alcohol distributors in the Pacific Northwest, is trying to force workers to move from a defined-benefit pension plan to a riskier, more costly 401(k) plan. The company has also retained Fisher Phillips, one of the most notorious union-busting law firms in the country during labor negotiations.

WHO:

Bigfoot Beverages workers and other Oregon Teamsters


WHEN:

Thursday, September 19, 2024

8 a.m.


WHERE:

Bigfoot Beverages Corporate Headquarters

86776 McVay Hwy.

Eugene, OR 97405


VISUALS:

Teamsters chanting, picketing


INTERVIEWS:

Available upon request.

Media Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

Local Contact:
Geoff Stewart, (503) 251-2344
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 37

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS TO PICKET BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT

TEAMSTERS TO PICKET BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT

On Thursday, August 29, at 5 p.m., Members of Teamsters Local 324 and 206 will engage in a practice picket outside of Bigfoot Beverage's corporate...
TEAMSTERS TO PICKET BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT

TEAMSTERS TO PICKET BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT

On Thursday, August 29, at 5 p.m., Members of Teamsters Local 324 and 206 will engage in a practice picket outside of Bigfoot Beverage's corporate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics