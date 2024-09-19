TEAMSTERS STRIKE BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT

Union Members Call on Company to Back Off Retirement Concessions

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 19, at 12 a.m., members of Teamsters Local 324 and 206 went on strike at Bigfoot Beverages. At 8 a.m., the workers will be picketing outside of Bigfoot Beverages' corporate headquarters.

The primary issue in bargaining so far has been the Teamsters' retirement benefits. Bigfoot, which is one of the largest soft drink and alcohol distributors in the Pacific Northwest, is trying to force workers to move from a defined-benefit pension plan to a riskier, more costly 401(k) plan. The company has also retained Fisher Phillips, one of the most notorious union-busting law firms in the country during labor negotiations.

WHO: Bigfoot Beverages workers and other Oregon Teamsters



WHEN: Thursday, September 19, 2024

8 a.m.



WHERE: Bigfoot Beverages Corporate Headquarters

86776 McVay Hwy.

Eugene, OR 97405



VISUALS: Teamsters chanting, picketing



INTERVIEWS: Available upon request.

Media Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

Local Contact:

Geoff Stewart, (503) 251-2344

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 37