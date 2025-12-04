TEAMSTERS TO HAND-BILL TONY ROBBINS' "DATE WITH DESTINY" EVENT IN PALM BEACH

Exposing the Lessons Learned by Robbins Graduate and SkyHop Global CEO Kristine Scotto

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhop Global drivers and members of Teamsters Local 210 will hand out informational flyers outside the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 a.m. to inform the public about concerns related to Tony Robbins' teachings and about Kristine Scotto, CEO of SkyHop Global, and graduate of Robbins' Mastery University. This group drives shuttles at airports nationwide, including JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark, and has been on strike since November 2024 after the company illegally retaliated against union supporters.

Scotto has broken multiple federal labor laws, including stealing wages from workers, and abusing vulnerable employees. The National Labor Relations Board has issued multiple complaints against SkyHop for unlawful retaliation, interference, and intimidation of workers engaged in protected activity.

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 5

7 a.m.



WHO: Teamsters Local 210 members and supporters



WHERE: Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL



VISUALS: Union members distributing flyers and banners outside the

convention center; Tony Robbins masks, large banners, and opportunities

for media interviews.

