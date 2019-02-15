Teamsters To Hold Lobbying Day For Kansas School Bus Drivers

TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Feb. 18, at 12:00 p.m., a coalition of Teamsters and their allies, including Governor Laura Kelly, will be holding a press conference and lobbying day at the Kansas State Capitol building. The coalition will be speaking to elected officials about the importance of passing SB 38 and HB 2315, The Unemployment Benefits for Privately Contracted School Bus Drivers Act, into law. By extending unemployment benefits to school bus drivers during the summer months, the legislation would improve equity, safety and retention in the school bus industry.

WHAT: Teamsters School Bus Drivers 2019 Lobby Day. Workers will be available for

interviews with the press.



WHEN: Monday, Feb. 18, 2019

12 p.m. Central Standard Time (set up begins at 11:45 a.m.)



WHERE: Kansas State Capitol 4th Floor Rotunda

SW 8th & SW Van Buren,

Topeka, KS 66612



WHO: Governor Laura Kelly

Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D – Wichita)

Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia

Teamsters Central Region Political Coordinator Elizabeth Gonzalez

Teamster school bus drivers

