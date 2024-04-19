TEAMSTERS TO HOLD VOTE ON ENDORSEMENT OF BILLS TO FIGHT GIG WORKER MISCLASSIFICATION

BOSTON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 10am ET, members of Teamsters Local 25 will be joined by State Senator Lydia Edwards at a general membership meeting to vote on the endorsement of S.627 and its companion legislation, H.1158. If enacted, the legislation would protect union members from having their compensation and benefits undercut by bad employers through the extension of collective bargaining rights to gig workers at app-based companies.

The anti-misclassification bills come amid a push by Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and other Big Tech firms to force a referendum on the November ballot. If passed, it would legitimize many app-based companies' unlawful business model, which relies on misclassifying workers as independent contractors to cheat them out of collective bargaining rights, minimum wage protections, overtime eligibility, unemployment insurance, and other benefits exclusive to W-2 employees.

"Misclassification isn't innovation — it's a racket that cheats everyone except the companies that exploit it," said Tom Mari, President of Local 25. "Wage theft via app is still wage theft, and it must be stopped."

WHO: Tom Mari, Teamsters Local 25 President

Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District

Rank-and-file Teamster members



WHEN: Sunday, April 21

10am-10:30am ET



WHERE: Teamsters Local 25

44 Main Street

Charlestown, MA 02129



INTERVIEWS: Available upon request.

Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669

[email protected]

