TEAMSTERS TO PEPSI: NO WAY ON NDAS

Company Makes More Unreasonable Demands After Illegal Plant Closure

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 members and officers are unanimously rejecting a request by PepsiCo Beverages North America that they sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) as a condition of receiving information about Pepsi's illegal plan to shutter its 51st Street facility in the Back of the Yards.

"It's clear that Pepsi has something to hide," said John Coli Jr., Local 727 Secretary-Treasurer. "We have bargained dozens of contracts with Pepsi, including agreements over the creation and elimination of new classifications. Every time, the company has provided graphs and data about volume, and never once has the union been asked to sign an NDA."

In October, about 100 members of Local 727 reported to work at the 51st Street facility only to be told they were laid off, effective immediately. Pepsi gave workers trash bags to gather their belongings. Teamsters were escorted out of the building by police, who had been notified by Pepsi a week in advance about the closure, even though workers were left in the dark.

Pepsi has flagrantly violated the workers' union contract and the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, as well as the National Labor Relations Act. Local 727 has filed multiple lawsuits and unfair labor practice charges in response to Pepsi's illegal actions.

In addition to violating multiple laws, Pepsi provided information that was incomplete and late in response to the union's demand. The company told Local 727 that it would give complete information about volume and capacity — the reasons Pepsi allegedly cites for closing the facility — only if the Teamsters agreed to overly burdensome NDAs, which could prevent the union from talking with its own members about Pepsi's plans.

"This is clear retaliation against members of Local 727 at Pepsi for showing their union strength by voting to authorize a strike in April," Coli Jr. said. "Chicago a union town, and the Teamsters encourage everyone to buy Dr. Pepper or Coca-Cola products this holiday season."

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

Nothing in this article should be read as the union's waiver of any legal argument, position or grievance(s), or as a waiver of any rights, arguments, or defenses under any contract, collective bargaining agreement, or applicable law. The union does not forfeit its right to make any and all supplemental arguments.

