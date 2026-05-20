TEAMSTERS UNION ISSUES STATEMENT AHEAD OF SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BILL MARKUP

Legislation Must Prioritize American Workers, Good-Paying Jobs, Workplace Safety

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill, known as the BUILD America 250 Act, would impact rank-and-file Teamsters nationwide throughout the transportation sector. Ahead of the legislation's markup in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, led by Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO-6th District) and Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA-2nd District), Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien issued the following statement.

"The Teamsters Union commends the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for addressing many of the Teamsters' priority issues in this legislation, including expanding CDL training, establishing an autonomous vehicle framework for state and local governments to build upon, creating groundbreaking mandates for physical barriers on transit buses to protect drivers, and putting the final nail in the coffin for Chinese-owned manufacturers trying to destroy the livelihoods of Teamsters who build transit buses.

"The Teamsters support efforts to improve the federal permitting process to make sure investments turn into real construction jobs. Our union also appreciates the bill's focus on improving roadway safety protections for construction workers.

"While the bill includes positive provisions to protect working people, several critical issues need to be resolved. The final version of the bill must include the Railway Safety Act and other rail safety provisions and be free of any amendments that would dangerously increase the maximum weight of trucks on our nation's roads.

"The Teamsters are proud to be the largest and strongest union representing transportation workers in America. We will continue to put the American worker and the safety and livelihoods of our 1.3 million members first as this important legislation makes its way through Congress."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters