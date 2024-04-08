TEAMSTERS WAREHOUSE WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT AT SYSCO LOUISVILLE

After Unanimous Strike Vote, Members of Local 89 Secure Strong Agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 warehouse workers at Sysco Louisville have overwhelmingly ratified a first Teamsters contract in Kentucky. The new four-year agreement includes improved safety standards, better working conditions, more paid time off, and substantial wage increases, with some members seeing 29-percent pay bumps.

"Sysco's desperate attempt to drag their feet didn't work on Kentucky Teamsters. Our members were resilient and determined to get a deal. They never let up or backed down," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "Sysco ought to know by now that Teamsters aren't messing around, not in Louisville or anywhere else. We will do whatever it takes to protect our members and get the contracts we deserve."

Warehouse workers at Sysco Louisville had been in negotiations for a first contract since they voted to join the Teamsters in September. In early March, Local 89 members unanimously authorized a strike, if needed.

On March 27, Zuckerman joined Local 89 President Avral Thompson and Teamsters Warehouse Division Representative Trey McCutcheon for negotiations with Sysco after months of slow, frustrating bargaining to send a message to the company that the Teamsters would not tolerate further games from Sysco management.

"Sysco knew we were ready to strike them when we walked away from negotiations and that's why they gave in and agreed to our demands," said Thompson, who also serves as Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "Our committee and our members held strong and built a credible strike threat, and the International was ready to go all-in to support us. That's how Teamsters get it done."

In less than two years, Local 89 has organized over 200 Sysco drivers and warehouse workers.

"Teamsters at Sysco Louisville have led the way and secured victories that will benefit them and their families for years to come. The latest contract win will serve as an example for Sysco workers around the country seeking a better life by becoming Teamsters," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "The next time Sysco tries to pick another fight with the Teamsters, they should remember what happened in Louisville and know that our Warehouse Division and Sysco Teamsters everywhere will have workers' backs."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters