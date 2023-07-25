TEAMSTERS WARN OF POSSIBLE IMPENDING SOUR CREAM SHORTAGE AT TACO BELL

News provided by

Teamsters Local 662

25 Jul, 2023, 18:03 ET

Borden Subsidiary New Dairy Select Milk is to Blame

DEPERE, Wis., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 662 Secretary-Treasurer Tom Strickland sent an open letter to Taco Bell customers to warn them of a possible shortage of sour cream at the fast-food chain. The shortage is being cause by New Dairy Select Milk; a subsidiary of Borden Dairy formerly known as Morning Glory.

"The employees at New Dairy Select Milk are represented by Teamsters Local 662, and these employees are currently on strike," Strickland said in the letter. "Employees are striking for a better health insurance plan that will provide cost savings for them, the company, and the customers."

The Depere facility that's currently engaged in an unfair labor practice strike supplies sour cream to every Taco Bell location east of the Rocky Mountains. The company health care coverage that Borden Dairy is attempting to force on the workers would require them to pay higher premiums and deductibles, as well as come out-of-pocket for a wide variety of services that would be covered under a Teamster plan.

"We're encouraging Taco Bell customers to reach out to the company's leadership and demand that their suppliers treat these hardworking men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "Borden Dairy's actions are irrational, irresponsible and bad for business."

Customers can support the striking Teamsters by going to http://ibt.io/rottentacos.

Teamsters Local 662 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout central and northern Wisconsin. For more information, go to teamsters662.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 662

Also from this source

STRIKING TEAMSTERS DEMAND FAIR CONTRACT FROM LEINENKUGEL'S

LEINENKUGEL'S TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE IN WISCONSIN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.