TeamSupport and the Association of Support Professionals Launch 'Customer Support Technology for Customer Success' Webinar Series

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport, the industry's top business to business (B2B) customer support software solution, today announced that the company is teaming up with the Association of Support Professionals (ASP) to offer a webinar series featuring thought leaders in customer support technology in a fireside chat style, with TeamSupport CEO Robert Johnson hosting the interviews. The series will cover a range of topics around support technology and is geared toward customer support leaders and professionals.

TeamSupport is committed to remaining on the forefront of customer success, adding new technologies and advanced analytics to continuously improve the customer experience for individual contacts and the organizations they represent. Similarly, the ASP is dedicated to ongoing customer support development with the theme of their upcoming 2019 conference focused on Advanced AI Tools, making this partnership a natural fit for both organizations.

"The ability to consistently deliver great customer support is now recognized as the key to marketplace success, particularly in the B2B space," Johnson said. "Simply put, customer success depends on exceptional customer support, and I am looking forward to having thoughtful discussions with leaders who've demonstrated this in the real world. These experts have great insights from what they've learned along the way that can help webinar attendees improve support delivery methods at their businesses."

The fireside chat format of the Customer Support Technology for Customer Success webinar series will promote an unrestricted exchange of ideas with an emphasis on actionable insights that people can apply to improve their own customer support operations and deliver an improved customer experience. Presenting a different topic each month with a varied panel of experts in the customer support field will help to provide diverse ideas and approaches to enabling customer success.

"Our goal at ASP is to connect customer support leaders and professionals with research and information that can help them do their jobs better," said Al Hahn, Executive Director at ASP. "We're very excited about collaborating with TeamSupport on this webinar series, which will provide valuable takeaways for customer support professionals who are looking to facilitate customer success and improve the overall customer experience during each support encounter."

The first webinar, Advanced AI Tools for Customer Support, takes place at 9am Pacific time on November 15, 2018. Robert Johnson will interview IBM's Lily Ryzebol, Offering Manager for Watson in Support, for a lively discussion on using advanced AI tools such as IBM Watson to enhance customer support. The second topic in the series is slated for December 13 and will feature a discussion between Johnson and Dave Jobling and Birgit Hansen of Tableau Software, a leader in interactive data visualization.

Those who are interested in learning more about the series or attending any of the webinars can visit https://www.teamsupport.com/customer-support-technology-for-customer-support-webinar-series on the TeamSupport site or visit ASP at https://asponline.com/ to see all upcoming events. Anyone who is unable to view the event live can still sign up for the webinars and receive a recording after the session is complete.

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport was designed from the ground up by B2B support professionals especially for organizations that provide external customer support. The TeamSupport solution offers an array of tools that make it simple for teams to work together, share information, and access their collective knowledge to solve customer challenges. TeamSupport makes it easier for support agents to resolve individual tickets while managing the overall customer relationship. Find out more at www.teamsupport.com.

About ASP

The Association of Support Professionals (ASP) is an international membership organization for customer support managers and professionals. In addition to its annual "Ten Best Web Support Sites" awards, the ASP publishes research reports on a wide range of support topics, including support compensation, fee-based support, and services marketing. The ASP also provides its members with discounts and career development services.

