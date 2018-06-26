TeamSupport Leverages IBM Watson Technology for Sentiment Analysis in B2B Customer Support

Enterprise clients of TeamSupport will benefit from insightful and automatic text analysis that identifies how a customer is feeling based on their email or chat response. Identified categories such as "satisfied" or "frustrated" can greatly improve the customer service agent's ability to respond appropriately in every customer interaction. This emotional intelligence provides tremendous value to a business by immediately identifying the sentiment of a customer so support teams can prioritize and personalize their outreach efforts.

The sentiment analysis solution is powered by IBM's Watson, an industry leading artificial intelligence technology. Famously known for besting top contestants on the game show Jeopardy! and named after IBM's first CEO, Thomas J. Watson, the technology has been utilized for data analysis and customer information by many leading companies around the world. The information provided by Watson enables TeamSupport clients to better understand the relationships they have with their own customers, so they can continue to provide them with exceptional service.

"Working with the IBM Watson technology has been inspiring and has allowed our team to further elevate our leading B2B customer support software offering," said Robert C. Johnson, CEO of TeamSupport. "Being able to quantify how a unique customer or company is feeling in real-time is extremely powerful for all types of support teams."

TeamSupport has always had a strong focus on managing the entire customer relationship and understanding the customer experience at a deeper level. The addition of Watson is a natural fit with their Customer Distress Index, which analyzes ticket and response data to categorize levels of customer satisfaction at a company level. Similarly, Watson data will be used to score response data at both a ticket and overall customer level. This additional layer of customer understanding will help to inform customer strategy and provide a framework for customer success.

"Our initial sentiment analysis work with this technology is just the beginning," Johnson explained. "We have plans in place to utilize data from IBM Watson to expand other areas of TeamSupport as well. These future improvements will further enhance the experience for our customers when working with this innovative technology."

TeamSupport was designed from the ground up by B2B support professionals especially for organizations that provide external customer support. The TeamSupport solution offers an array of tools that make it simple for teams to work together, share information, and access their collective knowledge to solve customer challenges. TeamSupport makes it easier for support agents to resolve individual tickets while managing the overall customer relationship. Find out more at www.teamsupport.com.

