TeamSupport Named Finalist in 2020-21 Cloud Awards

"Every member of our team strives to develop innovative solutions to help companies build strong and lasting relationships with their customers, and to support our customers with meaningful interactions each and every day," said Pete Khanna, CEO, TeamSupport. "To be recognized as a finalist is not only an honor, but clear recognition of the innovation and excellence we strive to achieve using leading cloud technologies."

Melissa Hendrick, Chief Marketing Officer, TeamSupport, agrees. "We are all proud to stand by our software solution. But more important to us is providing a customer-first client experience, a cross-collaborative and holistic view of the customer, really understanding their needs, and reducing the time it takes to resolve their issues."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "TeamSupport employs cloud technologies to deliver outstanding results for its B2B customers and is a deserving finalist in the 2020-21 Cloud Awards program."

"This year has been one unlike any other, posing uniquely non-trivial challenges across every sector of industry. As we have seen across so many of this year's awards entries, the cloud has been pivotal in increasing organizational efficiency to meet demands both anticipated and unforeseen.

"From call centers to online shopping carts, cloud technologies have been the grease that keeps the global wheel of industry turning. They have been at the center of considerable behavioral change and new, innovative ways of working."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. View the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/.

Final winners will be announced on Thursday 28 January 2021.

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is a post-sale award-winning customer support software provider built specifically for the unique needs of B2B (business-to-business) technology-enabled companies within the computer software, hardware, information technology services, and telecom industries. Created by B2B customer support industry experts, TeamSupport has spent the past decade creating a support solution that helps build passionate customer bases for its clients. TeamSupport stands alone as the leading support solution that helps solve for sophisticated client needs and fuels successful client interactions.

The TeamSupport suite of solutions includes TeamInsights, a customizable reporting and analytics dashboard.

TeamSupport is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at TeamSupport.com .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

