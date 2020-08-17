TeamSupport Names Technology Industry Veteran Pete Khanna as CEO

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport, LLC announces the appointment of technology industry veteran Pete Khanna as its new CEO effective immediately. TeamSupport is a fast growing, award-winning B2B customer support software solution provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Co-founder and former CEO Robert C. Johnson will assume a pivotal role on the company's board of directors.

Khanna is a proven business leader with more than 20 years of experience in senior executive roles at competitive, software and technology companies specializing in scaling high growth businesses into market leaders.

"Robert's contribution to TeamSupport and dedication to our clients has left an impressionable footprint on the history of the company and inspired its future," said Khanna. "TeamSupport has a great culture and long history of serving its customers, and I am committed to maintaining a focus on technology innovations and helping the company scale to meet the future needs of our customers."

TeamSupport Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Hendrick welcomes Khanna, saying, "We look forward to Pete joining TeamSupport and helping us write the next chapter in the company's legacy. His professional expertise and keen insight will help propel TeamSupport forward as we establish ourselves as leaders in the B2B customer support software market and as innovators in the 'customer success' market."

Khanna is passionate about building high performing teams, developing extraordinary company cultures, creating outstanding customer satisfaction, and building companies that generate value for customers, employees, and investors. Prior to joining TeamSupport, he was CEO of TrackVia where he led the company from an early stage start-up to an industry-leading company in the Low-Code Application market. Earlier Khanna was president and COO of MX Logic, where he helped grow the company into a cloud-based email and web security leader, leading the company to an acquisition by global security software giant McAfee.

TeamSupport is an award-winning customer support software company built specifically for the unique needs of B2B (business-to-business) companies. Created by industry experts who lived through the struggles of being a B2B company in a B2C (business-to-consumer) support world, TeamSupport has spent the past decade creating solutions engineered to drive revenue through customer satisfaction, support, and success. With an emphasis on streamlined collaboration among teams and built around the entire B2B customer—rather than focused on each individual contact or ticket—TeamSupport stands alone as the leading support software solution created for businesses who need to help other businesses solve problems. Find out more at TeamSupport.com.

