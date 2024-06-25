TeamSupport Welcomes a New CEO and Introduces Conversational AI

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport, a leading provider of support ticketing and live chat solutions, has appointed industry veteran Grant Stanis as its new CEO. Previously, Stanis led dynamic teams at SaaS companies Enmark Systems, Inc. and FPX. Prior to that, he spent ten years doing M&A at PwC, a global consulting firm.

"We're thrilled to have Grant join the team," said Charles Chen, TeamSupport board member and partner at Level Equity. "TeamSupport is a growing software company that works with many other growing software companies. Grant comes with a wealth of experience in that sector, so it's a perfect match."

An accomplished executive known for his transformational leadership, Stanis will guide TeamSupport along a path of continuous innovation, with a focus on AI enhancements.

"I'm excited to join TeamSupport. With its ease of use, automation, and customer analytics, TeamSupport brings tremendous value to companies at an affordable price," Stanis says. "I look forward to driving even better value for our customers by investing in new and innovative technologies like conversational AI and automated workflows."

This month TeamSupport launched AI Assist, a suite of tools powered by conversational AI that enables users to ask virtually anything about a ticket. TeamSupport's latest offering is designed to help agents provide fast, satisfying resolutions to customers with far less manual effort.

By simply typing a response to a ticket, AI Assist can enhance an agents' response by improving grammar or changing the tone based on the situation. It can also summarize the history of the ticket, draw on information from previous actions, and provide specific resolution recommendations.

"Our mission has always been and always will be to improve our agents' experience and efficiency in support of their customers," said Jonathan Lapinsky, TeamSupport's VP of Engineering and Product. "Strategically implementing AI into their workflow is an accelerator in that pursuit."

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is the premier ticketing and live chat solution designed for support teams looking to improve customer satisfaction and make agents' lives easier. Our intuitive, AI-powered platform allows teams to spend less time on manual tasks and more time building stronger relationships with customers. TeamSupport allows agents to connect relevant teams, access valuable customer insights, and solve complex issues with less time and effort which ultimately improves customer satisfaction. Learn more at teamsupport.com.

Contact: Amanda Davis

[email protected]

SOURCE TeamSupport, LLC.