Teamsworld Innovation and Gearlab Presents FOCANO, Portable Folding Fire Pit with See-through Flame, Launched on Kickstarter

TAIPEI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of camping reaches an all-time high[1]; while most campers enjoy a convivial campfire night and the elegance of the flame under a starry sky, many don't know how to build a proper fire. Designed to create a successful and beautiful campfire, FOCANO is a collapsible octahedral fire pit, created jointly by Teamsworld Innovation and Gearlab, that features a see-through design with 534 triangular ventilation holes, allowing campers to appreciate flickering flame safely without a blocked view. Its unique design was recognized as the finalist of the Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards 2018.[2] FOCANO just launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on September 18, available from USD149 with Early Bird deals at https://backme.tw/ref/vbN6Y/.

As a certified B-corporation[3] manufacturer and an industrial designing team based in Taiwan, FOCANO offers an all-in-one setup that solves the problems of storage, portability, fuel capacity and fire-starting, suitable for novice or experienced outdoor enthusiasts. "We wanted to create a fire pit more than just the fire: a fire pit that offers a hassle-free, eco-friendly campfire for campers to safely enjoy the mesmerizing flame," said Vincent Lin, the CEO of Teamsworld Innovation.

Foldable in 2" thick, the assembly only takes 30 seconds: simply unfold and buckle the 6-sided stainless-steel panels and place it on the stand and ash pan. Campers can add fuel in the pit freely as the octahedral structure helps form an angle easy to burn and provides high fuel capacity of 44 lbs, which saves the trouble of constantly adjusting the fuel to keep the flame. The unit also comes with a fuel rack and a grill grate, so that campers can raise the fuel to boost burning efficiency or use charcoals and have a barbecue. FOCANO can be easily packed and carried around with all gears coming in a custom-build carry bag, weighing in 7.7 lbs. Ultra-compact in size, it can slide in a stuffed trunk easily.

The see-through design of 534 ventilation holes combines a stylish look with practicality. The triangular holes are achieved by triple metal stamping, a process 3 times as complex as those of regular fire pits, to maintain the fire pit's structural strength and foldability. The holes create a constant flow of oxygen to keep the campfire going strong with more complete combustion that produces less carbon monoxide, making FOCANO a truly environmentally friendly campfire.

Key features of FOCANO include:

534 ventilation holes for 360 degree see-through flame

see-through flame 2" folding thickness

44 lbs high fuel capacity

30-second assembly

All-in-one with a grill grate, fuel rack, and ash pan

Easy packing in 1 carry bag

Now on Kickstarter from September 18 to November 17

Kickstarter link: https://backme.tw/ref/vbN6Y/

Video link: https://youtu.be/QZ1xI8gbHY4

Press kit: http://bit.ly/FOCANO_presskit

Facebook Fanpage:https://www.facebook.com/focano.firesmart/

[1] According to the 2019 North American Camping Report, independent research by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. [2] Outdoor Retailer Show is the largest outdoor recreation trade show in the US. [3] According to B Lab, the NPO that administers the certification, it stands for the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance and other criteria to balance profit. Other B Corporations include Patagonia Works, and Greyston Bakery, Inc. (a Ben & Jerry's supplier), etc.

