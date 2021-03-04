TeamUp Fitness App Changing the Fitness Technology Game

PHILADELPHIA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions have opted to forgo the gym and decide to workout from home due to the safety measures against COVID-19. Since the outbreak, the TeamUp Fitness mobile app is one of the many technologies that have disrupted the traditional gym-fitness environment.

Growing brands that support at-home-workouts and fitness tracking, such as Peloton, Apple Watch, and Mirror, have also participated in this fitness disruption. Now, fitness enthusiasts can also add TeamUp Fitness to their lineup, a way for fitness enthusiasts, fitness professionals and nutritionists to come together on one platform and connect.

"Mobile apps have become the norm since the outbreak of COVID-19. When studying the market, TeamUp Fitness noticed a slice of the market that was underserved for the fitness community, and that is where TeamUp Fitness fills the void," said Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer of TeamUp Fitness. "People crave connection, and that's what our app provides, a way for the fitness community to connect on one platform. Our "Let's Connect" feature is the perfect way to view profiles that match your activities and fitness goals, check out who is seeking you and connect with people in your area or worldwide."

TeamUp Fitness combines the trend of dating and match-making apps with a focus on fitness, allowing fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to make connections with like-minded fitness enthusiasts. The application encourages an active fit lifestyle, while also helping people create connections during a time when social distancing is still a nationwide focus.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness is a Social, Lifestyle, and Fitness Connection - Dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and possibly find your Fitness Soulmate!

Download the app on the Apple Store or Google Play Store today.

Media Contact

Alexis Quintal

[email protected]

SOURCE TeamUp Fitness