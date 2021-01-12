TeamUp Fitness App Explains Why Living an Active Lifestyle is More Important Than Ever

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People all over the world start the New Year with a resolution that's typically centered around living an active, healthy lifestyle. In 2020, especially, because of quarantine, people had the time to assess their lifestyle and make a concerted effort to incorporate exercise into their daily routines.

This focus on fitness will carry over into 2021 and with goals of building community when feelings of isolation are at their peak and providing motivation and guidance to stay on track with exercise, TeamUp Fitness fills this void with its community-driven mobile application by bringing fitness enthusiasts from around the world together to connect, motivate, inspire, and help other achieve their lifestyle changes.

This sense of connection comes at a time when the Census Bureau reports that more than one-third of Americas have displayed clinical signs of anxiety, depression, or both since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

To ease these feelings of anxiety and depression, an online article from the Mayo Clinic highlighted the power of physical activity to enhance a person's mood and self-confidence.

TeamUp Fitness understands the connection between fitness and overall well-being and through its app has given users the ability to:

Connect with a feature called "Let's Connect"

Get motivated and Inspired by Viewing other users' feeds

Post Unlimited Photos and Videos

Filter searches by fitness goals, activities, distance and more

"2020 was a year like no other. However, it's brought into focus the need for connection and the importance of living an active lifestyle," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness, "Our goal at TeamUp Fitness is to provide both and encourage our users to try to make a new connection, or simply push beyond what they thought was possible for themselves."

Though quarantine brought with it more time, something people crave in life, it also brought challenges and one of them was limited resources as fitness centers were forced to close their doors for extended periods at a time.

From this challenge came new opportunities and TeamUp Fitness stepped up to the plate to create a community for fitness enthusiasts to connect, network, find new workout partners, professionals, even possibly find a fit companion.

Users from all corners of the world found connection and community through the app and continue to TeamUp with other members who are interested in similar activities and lifestyles. In our community, you will find other like-minded members where health, fitness, and nutrition are the primary focus for mind, body and spirit.

"Living an active lifestyle, though it seems like an individual endeavor is heavily rooted in community," Trombetta noted, "We created TeamUp Fitness to help people on their own fitness journeys connect with and reach their personal goals while motivating others to do the same."

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available in the Apple and Android App Stores. Head to https://www.teamup.fitness to learn what the buzz is about.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness is a lifestyle platform that's specifically designed to bring the entire fitness community together. TeamUp has positioned itself to be the leading "fitness connection" for mind body and soul. TeamUp is the go-to platform for fitness enthusiasts to connect, engage and find their fitness soulmate!

