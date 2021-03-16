TeamUp Fitness App Features 'Let's Connect' to Bring the Fitness Community Together

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp Fitness is a social, lifestyle fitness app, where people can chat, match, and connect with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals, nutritionists and even find their fitness soulmate.

Let's connect

In the time of social distancing, TeamUp created the "Let's Connect" feature to bring people together for new friendships or as a way to break the ice and set up a fitness date. Dating apps such as Match and Bumble provide general matchups, where TeamUp is focused on a healthy active lifestyle and matching based on fitness activities and fitness goals.

"Dating apps have exploded in popularity due to quarantine, and TeamUp fills a void in fitness dating. We created many fun, unique features within the app so our members can connect. If going to the gym or yoga class is a big part of your life why not 'teamup' with a person who shares your passion and practices a healthy lifestyle," said Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer of TeamUp Fitness.

The app can also help connect you with trainers who can provide you with at-home workouts, virtual training, or connect at your training facility. Users will also find many different types of nutritionists on the app to make sure they're eating healthy. This app is also perfect for the fitness enthusiast who loves going to the gym, fitness center or yoga studio; every time a user is working out, their profile can be set to "training now."

"COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life over the past year, including access to gyms and workout facilities. The TeamUp Fitness app is a mobile platform where members can seek the help of others to stay motivated and inspired," shared Peperno, a fitness-focused individual himself.

The TeamUp Fitness app is available to download now on the Apple Store or Google Play Store today.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness is a Social, Lifestyle, and Fitness Connection - Dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and possibly find your Fitness Soulmate!

Download the app on the Apple Store or Google Play Store today.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Alexis Quintal

[email protected]

Related Images

teamup.jpg

TeamUp

Let's connect

SOURCE TeamUp Fitness