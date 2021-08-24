TeamUp Fitness App Helps Incoming College Freshmen Make Social Connections

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting your college career can be a stressful experience for just about anyone - especially when you're faced with finding a new friend group and stepping out of your comfort zone. TeamUp Fitness, a community-driven mobile app offering an outlet to meet new friends, workout partners, and fitness soulmates, is making it easier for students who find themselves in a new place with new people.

TeamUp Fitness App

TeamUp began as a social, lifestyle platform built for workout enthusiasts and fitness professionals to come together, but has since evolved into a fitness dating platform as well. People crave connection but they also want to connect with people who share similar interests and passions. The app combines the two.

"When you start college, it's often hard to find a way to break the ice with people you don't know," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness. "TeamUp provides a way to find people on campus who have similar interests to either workout with or potentially date. It also helps create a solid workout routine, so the dreaded 'freshman 15' can be avoided."

TeamUp also includes a "Let's Connect" feature, which brings people together for new friendships, or to break the ice and set up a fitness date. Dating apps, like Match and Bumble, provide general matchups, says Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer, whereas TeamUp is focused on a healthy, active lifestyle and matching based on fitness activities and goals. The app also features an activity feed where members can post photos or videos of their first fitness date or share fun activities as friends.

Since launching in 2020, TeamUp Fitness has offered an innovative platform combining social networking, lifestyle sharing, and online dating to bring the fitness community together. In addition to helping people find new friends who share the same activities or wellness goals, the app also is used by fitness trainers and nutritionists to build their business, find clients who are passionate about health and wellness, and increase their client base.

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for download on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness is a social, lifestyle, and fitness dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, and fitness professionals. To learn more, visitwww.teamupfitness.com.

