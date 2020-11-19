TeamUp Fitness App Introduces 'Fitness HookUps', a New Way to Meet an Active Companion

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp Fitness is a community-driven mobile application that's geared toward fitness enthusiasts and professionals.

Explore Fitness Hookup possibilities.

What is a Fitness Hookup? It's a dynamic way to connect with people on TeamUp who have a passion for fitness or live an active lifestyle. Get to know someone through TeamUp Fitness; hookup for a hot yoga class, a hike at your favorite park, or even a virtual workout.

The power of this mobile app lies in its ability to connect people who share the same activities and fitness goals; meet people in your area, even worldwide.

These passions are the driving force behind the app's mission to create a place where like-minded, fitness-focused individuals can go to find, connect, and engage with others.

"Now more than ever, because of the pandemic, people crave connection," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness. "We wanted to create a functionality within our app to bring people together based on their shared passions and love of fitness, and that's how 'Fitness HookUps' was born."

TeamUp Fitness app users can:

• Post unlimited photos and videos

• Get motivated by viewing other users' feeds

• Read and reply to comments with unlimited messaging

• Filter searches by fitness activities, goals, distance and more

• View matches and check out "Who's New"

In addition to the sense of connection the app has created, it's also providing fitness professionals with opportunities to monetize their influence.

Building on the ideology that powers subscription-based platforms like "Patreon" and "OnlyFans", TeamUp Fitness has set the stage for fitness influencers to start earning money with their "Fit Fans", an in-app subscription model using a platform that's dedicated to fitness.

"The trend of locking content has increased in popularity, and that's why we created the function to accommodate this growing need," said Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer, "Now, our fitness professionals can lock and monetize content such as exclusive workouts, tutorials, behind-the-scenes photo shoots, or any other fitness activity right on TeamUp Fitness."

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for Apple and Google. Head to https://www.teamup.fitness to learn what the buzz is about.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness has created a community-based platform that's specifically designed for fitness enthusiasts and Fitness Professionals. Members from all over the world can log in and get inspired and see in real-time who's working out and where. The teamUp fitness app is motivating people everywhere to look good, feel great, and get active!

