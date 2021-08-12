TeamUp Fitness App Provides Outlet for Mental and Physical Health Through Dating & Connections

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The importance of mental health was on display following the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and TeamUp Fitness, a social, lifestyle, and fitness app which gives individuals an outlet to not only exercise, but also make new friends and meet potential love matches, is providing the technology necessary to create the perfect balance of health and wellness while socializing with others with similar interests.

Exercise is a natural and effective way to combat feelings of anxiety and depression. In fact, according to the Mayo Clinic, the psychological and physical benefits of exercise can help improve mood and reduce anxiety. That's because the endorphins our bodies release during exercise not only boost our mood, but they also release stress and tension and improve a person's overall sense of well-being.

"There's no better way to get that extra push than having a support system through a workout partner who can help you complete one more rep, keep you focused on eating healthy, or run that extra mile," said Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer of TeamUp Fitness. "Our dedicated fitness app not only gives you the ability to share your exercise regimens with others, but it also provides an outlet to discover happiness by meeting new fitness friends or love matches."

The feed within the TeamUp Fitness app provides users with a landing place to view posts to stay motivated and encourage others to do the same. You also can meet your "fitness match" through the app by connecting with other fitness-focused singles, and you can swap at-home workouts, virtual training sessions, or connect physically at your local training facility with your new connections.

Since launching in 2020, TeamUp Fitness has offered an innovative platform combining social networking, lifestyle sharing, and online dating to bring the fitness community together. Exercise, wellness, nutrition, and healthy living are all foundational pieces of the app, but it's the social aspects of the platform that will help people foster meaningful friendships, form new communities, and find someone special who shares the same beliefs of a healthy, active lifestyle.

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for download on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness is a social, lifestyle, and fitness dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, and fitness professionals. To learn more, visit www.teamupfitness.com.

