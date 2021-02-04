TeamUp Fitness Launches 'Let's Connect' Feature Just in Time for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp Fitness, the company behind the community-driven mobile app that provides individuals with an outlet to meet new workout partners, find their fitness soulmate, make new friends, and reach and exceed their fitness goals is now helping eligible bachelors and bachelorettes make connections during Happy Hour just in time for Valentine's Day.

TeamUp Fitness

"We know the pandemic has made getting a workout in and finding love a challenge," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness. "With our app, we've addressed both to help fitness-focused individuals make connections based on shared interests."

"Let's Connect" helps app users find matches based on location and as people embark on month two of their yearly fitness journeys, TeamUp Fitness is helping users find a date for Valentine's Day too.

"We agree with the popular adage that says, couples that workout together stay together," Trombetta noted, "That's why we're excited to roll out this new Valentine's Day promotion to our users."

TeamUp for Valentine's Day has removed the initial sign-up subscription fee, so everyone can join for free. "Our main feature 'Let's Connect' is the perfect way to discover new profiles, view your matches and see who's seeking you," adds Trombetta. For the month of February, TeamUp will upgrade all profiles to premium for free so members can send five "Let's Connect" requests to see if there is a special match.

TeamUp also encourages users to keep the app top of mind this month with their new Happy Hour social time. The TeamUp community will receive daily match notifications each day at 5 p.m. If someone is seeking them, a common time known for 'Happy Hour' during normal social circumstances. The curated match will mirror the user's primary activity and fitness goals and when a connection is made, the user will receive a notification through the new "Let's Connect" feature.

Through their "Let's Connect" profile, users will be able to see not only who they're seeking, but who's seeking them out as well.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, the launch of TeamUp Fitness' "Let's Connect" feature is helping fitness enthusiasts everywhere find a fitness companion despite the pandemic.

About Teamup Fitness App

TeamUp Fitness is a Social, Lifestyle, and Fitness Dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and find your Fitness Soulmate.

