TeamUp Fitness Will Get the Heart Pumping with More Than a Workout This Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp Fitness is a community-driven mobile application that helps people from all over the world commit to achieving and exceeding their fitness goals. This year, in particular, users will get the chance to find the perfect match through Let's Connect on the TeamUp Fitness app.

This new feature encourages users to connect with other members of the fitness community by creating a personalized profile that reflects their interests and fitness goals. There's also a message component that aligns with TeamUp Fitness' goal of being the leading "connection and dating" app in the fitness industry.

"Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and though dating continues to look different because of the pandemic, users can now use the TeamUp Fitness app to not only get a good workout but possibly find a date as well," said Tony Trombetta, CEO of TeamUp Fitness. "In 2021 and beyond, we'll be adding to our app to create a totally immersive fitness experience for our users, and Let's Connect is a major component in achieving this."

Users will receive a daily match at 5 p.m., a common time for Happy Hour. The match will mirror the user's primary activity and fitness goals, and when a match is made, the user will receive a notification via the new Let's Connect feature.

Through their Let's Connect profile, users will be able to see not only who they're seeking but who's seeking them out as well.

"As the world continues to change, we're evolving with it, and we're confident Let's Connect will be a feature that'll grow in popularity on the TeamUp Fitness App," Trombetta noted.

If you can't find true love, at least find the perfect trainer or future teammate for your unofficial soccer or tag football team and more with Let's Connect and TeamUp Fitness.

