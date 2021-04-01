TeamUp Launches On Demand Fitness Feature

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fitness industry officially completes one year of virtual fitness, TeamUp is celebrating with the launch of its brand new On Demand library for its customers.

When the pandemic forced gyms and studios to shut their doors in March 2020, TeamUp was the first fitness software to integrate with Zoom, making it possible for their 2500+ clients worldwide to keep their businesses open online.

TeamUp's On Demand library

Using the On Demand library, TeamUp clients now have the ability to provide their own customers with video content that runs side by side with their live in-person and online fitness classes. But as traditional fitness makes its long-awaited comeback and gyms and studios re-open, why launch this feature now?

"All of our features and tools are tested and surveyed by our customers and the ability to share on-demand content and include it in their offering is something that our clients are very excited about," says TeamUp's Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Tim Green. "We have seen how positive and powerful online classes are, and even though people will return to the gym and studio soon, having that additional content to access, is something that allows our customers to improve their services and elevate their businesses. It will make them more valuable than ever to their own customers."

TeamUp's new library currently requires that their customers use a hosting platform or Zoom recordings to list their content. So to further add to the seamlessness of the feature, the fitness software has partnered with Vimeo as their recommended hosting platform. TeamUp customers will receive an additional 10% off their Vimeo pro, business, and premium plans.

"There has never been a better opportunity or time for fitness business to upgrade their offering and deliver a product that their clients can both enjoy and depend on." As the fitness industry moves closer to a post-pandemic world, fitness clients can now determine on their own terms how they want to take advantage of the fitness services they are offered, without having to choose all or nothing. Fitness businesses can now rest easy knowing that they can provide their clients with a safe, secure, and reliable service with software they can count on.

TeamUp's On Demand library is officially live and available for all of their clients to use alongside their many other tools and features for running live in-person and online fitness classes. To take a free 30-day trial of the software and create your own On Demand library visit TeamUp or contact [email protected].

Media contact:

Tim Green

[email protected]

+441473 378252

SOURCE TeamUp