TeamViewer Adds Augmented Reality Support to Its Integration on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer® , a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced it has updated its app on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to create TeamViewer Service Cases and provide remote support right from Salesforce cases, contacts, accounts, leads as well as any other custom Salesforce object. Users can now initiate TeamViewer Pilot sessions empowering technicians and frontline workers using Augmented Reality (AR) to help anyone, anywhere – with 3D object tracking, you can place spatial markers that "stick" to real-world objects, highlight things and add text annotations in the live video stream that your employee, partner or customer show you through their mobile device camera.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the TeamViewer app is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EFmSYUA1 .

Key enhancements include:

Support agents, experts and frontline workers can initiate AR connections to internal users or external customers directly from various Salesforce objects such as cases, leads, accounts, opportunities and contacts

With the updated integration, experts can immediately connect to on-site technicians with TeamViewer Pilot to support any type of hardware configuration issues or physical tasks

The one-click SMS share functionality will retrieve the phone number and language of the targeted individual from within the Salesforce environment and send a localized SMS with the connection invite

Better performance and usability with brand new application design using Salesforce LightWeight Components (LWC) technology

Improved customizability of the integration plugin with the ability to add to any Salesforce screen, including custom objects

Updated permission sets that make it easier to manage what features and access are available to all users

"The updated TeamViewer app is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by enabling a variety of remote support solutions," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

"We are proud to continue to collaborate with Salesforce by providing even more functionality and innovation within our TeamViewer app," says Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. "We've always provided access and control of computing devices, but some real-world problems require a remote expert to see what someone on the frontline sees, and then to guide them with AR assistance. That's what TeamViewer Pilot does, and we are excited to provide this functionality."

Authorized administrators can easily deploy the TeamViewer integration with Salesforce company-wide in just a few small steps, enabling TeamViewer Pilot and remote support for all types of managed end-user and corporate end points directly from within the Salesforce dashboard.

To leverage this integration, organizations will need a Salesforce license and a compatible TeamViewer Tensor plan. For more information, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/integrations/salesforce/ .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press contact:

Jon Stotts

TeamViewer

646-961-3497

[email protected]

SOURCE TeamViewer

Related Links

https://www.teamviewer.com

