TeamViewer adds natural language scripting to DEX for faster, more accessible IT automation

New Tia Scripting capability lets IT teams generate device automation scripts by describing what they need, without specialist coding knowledge.

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today launched Tia Scripting, an AI-driven capability in TeamViewer DEX, enabling IT teams to generate device automation scripts by describing a problem or desired outcome in plain language. The resulting scripts are ready for review and deployment without requiring coding expertise.

While many IT automation tools rely on predefined templates or generalized playbooks, Tia Scripting is built for the highly specific scenarios that are unique to each organization's environment. The configuration challenges, compliance requirements, and recurring failure modes that IT teams deal with daily rarely map to standard tooling. Tia Scripting lets teams articulate their particular problem and receive a working script tailored to it, which they can review before rolling out to selected devices or groups.

The kinds of situations teams can address include checking that security certificates are in place and critical applications are running, locking down software changes, or automatically triggering remediation if a security tool is removed. If an organization has a recurring connectivity issue tied to its network configuration, or a compliance check specific to its device setup, a script can be generated for that as well.

Scripts built in Tia can be reused across the device estate, so a fix that works in one situation can be standardized and applied wherever needed. This reflects a broader shift in how TeamViewer is applying AI across DEX: rather than treating each device issue as a one-off, the platform is increasingly designed to carry forward what has already been learned, so that IT teams spend less time solving the same problem twice. As organizations manage larger and more varied device estates, such reuse becomes less a convenience and more a requirement.

"Every IT environment is unique, and the issues teams face every day reflect that complexity. A one-size-fits-all approach to automation has never been enough. With Tia Scripting, we're giving IT teams the ability to build automation precisely matched to their organization's specific challenges, without requiring every team member to be a scripting expert. That's how we move IT operations closer to truly autonomous endpoint management," says Sebastian Schrötel, Senior Vice President Product Management, TeamViewer.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH