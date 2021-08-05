TeamViewer and Siemens Healthineers Form Partnership to Enable New Remote Scanning Service WeScan for Diagnostic Imaging

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Healthineers has recently started offering its customers WeScan1. WeScan is a new service leveraging TeamViewer's connectivity technology, that helps healthcare providers to perform magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations if they lack qualified radiology staff. With the WeScan service, customers may seek access to a pool of skilled remote imaging technologists who help operate the MRI scanner using syngo Virtual Cockpit, the remote scanning software of Siemens Healthineers. As Siemens Healthineers assists customers via WeScan from outside their own IT-network, real-time data transmission across the internet and high security standards are central requirements. Therefore, Siemens Healthineers has formed a new partnership with TeamViewer. TeamViewer's remote connectivity technology is now incorporated as part of the WeScan service offering because of its high security standards, powerful data transfer performance, and ease of operation.

Thanks to the interaction of TeamViewer with syngo Virtual Cockpit2, and the global remote connectivity infrastructure of Siemens Healthineers, Smart Remote Services3, it is now possible to support the scanning process on demand from outside a customer network meeting all the relevant security and performance requirements. WeScan generates high volumes of data that have to be exchanged between IT networks in real time. This is where the TeamViewer technology plays out its strengths as known across industries for various use cases. Additionally, TeamViewer's Conditional Access feature enables rule-based and very granular access management and helps achieve the degree of security that's vital in the healthcare industry.

"TeamViewer has been an important partner for many years," says Wolfgang Heimsch, Head of Customer Services at Siemens Healthineers. "The number of use cases in a hospital environment for which we need to gain secure, high-performance access to our systems is on the rise. That makes our partnership with TeamViewer increasingly important, and we believe it offers great potential."

Lukas Baur, EVP Solution Sales at TeamViewer, comments: "With WeScan, Siemens Healthineers is offering a highly innovative service that provides genuine added value for its customers. We're pleased that TeamViewer can make a crucial technological contribution to this novel solution, and thus also to the further digitalization of the healthcare sector. The shortage of highly qualified employees is a huge challenge for many industries. We recognize that remote-access solutions can be a key element in overcoming this challenge, since both the employees and the devices to be operated are globally interconnected, and this means they can be leveraged much more efficiently now."

Siemens Healthineers has been using TeamViewer for several years on many tens of thousands of its imaging and laboratory diagnostic devices worldwide, such as MRs and CTs, in hospitals and doctors' offices to remotely maintain them and support clinical staff around the world. With WeScan, the company is now moving a step forward, making additional services available to improve device capacity utilization and expand patient access to healthcare, in addition to the established remote support for maintenance and repair scenarios.

1 WeScan is not commercially available in all countries and/or for all modalities. If the services are not marketed in countries due to regulatory or other reasons, the service offering cannot be guaranteed. Please contact your local Siemens Healthineers organization for further details.

2 syngo Virtual Cockpit is not commercially available in all countries. Due to regulatory reasons its future availability cannot be guaranteed. Preconditions: Expert-i enabled modality from Siemens Healthineers; Appropriately trained personnel operating under applicable federal, state, and local laws as to the specific imaging modality(ies), including radiation and contrast.

3 A connection to Smart Remote Services (SRS) infrastructure is required. SRS has advanced security measures in place and is compliant with the ISO 27001:2013 Standard for Information Security.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Following the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. the company has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

TeamViewer

Jon Stotts

Head of PR & Events, TeamViewer Americas

Phone: 646-961-3497

E-Mail: [email protected]om

Siemens Healthineers

Marion Bludszuweit, Tel.: +49 174 9351391

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow the Siemens Healthineers press team on Twitter: @SiemensHealthPR

