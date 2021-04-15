TeamViewer appoints Lisa Agona as CMO and management board member

Lisa brings significant experience helping some of the world's most successful IT companies build their brands, generate new business, and tell their stories globally. She is the former head of capital markets marketing at Accenture and the former CMO at both legal and business information company LexisNexis and hybrid IT services provider Ensono. Most recently at Ensono, her marketing leadership drove the development and recognition of the brand and helped the company double in size and scale. She is strongly committed to diversity and inclusion initiatives and actively involved in advancing women in technology. Lisa holds an MBA from Columbia University.

TeamViewer's CEO Oliver Steil said: "We are extremely excited to welcome Lisa on board. With her proven international B2B marketing and branding track record, she is the perfect fit to establish TeamViewer as a global tech brand. Given the high strategic importance of the marketing function for TeamViewer's ongoing success, we created a new position in our management board and are very convinced that Lisa will bring our marketing and global brand position to the next level. At the same time, we want to thank Gautam Goswami for the incredible contribution he made in terms of marketing and product management at TeamViewer. This was key for our successful IPO and first year as a listed company. We wish him all the best for his next endeavour."

Lisa Agona said: "I am extremely happy to join such a great company and I am impressed by TeamViewer's strong development from a German IT support software company to a global tech player enabling digitalization in companies of all sizes and industries across the entire value-chain. I am excited about the recently announced global sports sponsorships with Manchester United and Mercedes F1 and FE racing teams and I look forward to bringing these partnerships to life as well as adding value to the company through a continuous ramp-up of all marketing activities."

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

