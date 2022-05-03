TeamViewer Brings Artificial Intelligence to the Shopfloor

"As the European leader in enterprise AR solutions, we are constantly exploring new ways of supporting frontline workers' daily tasks with intelligent technology. The integration of AI capabilities into AR workflows was the next logical step for us. Enriching complex manual processes with self-learning algorithms truly is a game-changer for digitalization projects and adds immediate value for our customers. For example, AI can perform certain verification tasks, reducing the probability for human errors to almost zero," says Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer at TeamViewer.

Global customers from the food and beverage industry such as NSF participated in a closed early access program of AiStudio and have already developed AI-supported TeamViewer Frontline workflows for quality assurance and workplace safety, further improving productivity and efficiency. Use cases include the automated verification that hygiene gloves are worn during food preparation processes, as well as confirmation of the correct commissioning in warehouse logistics. Other scenarios for the add-on range from quality assurance with AI-based detection of damaged or wrongly assembled products, to automatically recognizing factory equipment such as industrial machines and instantly providing additional information such as relevant maintenance instructions via augmented reality software.

Two out-of-the-box AI capabilities will be available for all customers with a Frontline license: one can detect common shopfloor warning signs through the smart glasses' camera, the other one can detect if safety helmets are worn. Companies can easily implement further individual automated safety checks, adding an AI-based layer of workplace security.

More information on AiStudio can be found here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

