TeamViewer Brings Workflows to TeamViewer Pilot and Adds Microsoft HoloLens 2 Support

GOPPINGEN, Germany, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today announces the compatibility of TeamViewer Pilot with the TeamViewer Frontline suite to enable all Pilot users to leverage the existing Frontline solutions. In addition, the 3.0 update brings new industry-relevant features including the support of Microsoft HoloLens 2, detailed connection protocol reporting and real-time-annotations for head-mounted displays.

The successful interoperability of TeamViewer Pilot and TeamViewer Frontline now makes a variety of workflow-driven tools easily available to TeamViewer Pilot customers, e.g., to facilitate step-by-step instructions for assembly or maintenance procedures. This is especially interesting for the digitalization of manual processes along the value-chain. While TeamViewer Pilot customers are using the new workflows for example, they can initiate a TeamViewer Pilot support session if they need remote assistance. Combined with TeamViewer IoT, customers can setup a full solution from predictive maintenance alerts, to maintenance workflows with TeamViewer Frontline and AR-based TeamViewer Pilot support.

"At TeamViewer we ensure maximum productivity with a special focus on the interoperability of all our AR solutions by seamlessly integrating Pilot into not only partner solutions like Microsoft Teams but other TeamViewer products like the TeamViewer Frontline suite or TeamViewer Tensor," says Andreas Haizmann, director of product management at TeamViewer. "In addition, we make sure we support as many devices as possible, like head-mounted displays, smart glasses, smartphones and mixed reality glasses as the aspect of compatibility is a core topic for TeamViewer in general."

The TeamViewer Pilot 3.0 update brings Microsoft HoloLens 2 support, the newest generation of mixed reality glasses by Microsoft which allows full immersive and the best possible AR experience. Along with detailed connection reporting, which further improves auditing and logging of executed tasks and a unique real-time annotation feature without pausing the video stream for head-mounted displays.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

