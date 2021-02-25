TeamViewer Enables Web-Based Remote Access

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of the TeamViewer Web Client for all subscribers of a Remote Access, Premium, Corporate or Tensor license. The HTML 5-based web client allows secure remote access to other devices via Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Edge browsers. The connection can be started from the contact list of the TeamViewer Management Console, which can also be accessed online. The web client allows access to Windows, MacOS and Linux devices that use a full version of TeamViewer, TeamViewer Host or TeamViewer QuickSupport.

TeamViewer subscribers have long had access to the web version of the TeamViewer Management Console, where they can monitor and manage their devices. With web-based remote access, customers can now establish a browser-based TeamViewer remote control connection from the Management Console without having to install a TeamViewer client – quickly and easily. Like all TeamViewer connections, this is end-to-end encrypted and includes proven functionalities such as controlling the input devices, updating, locking or restarting the computer as well as activating the security screen, which blackens the screen of the accessed computer. Support via web client is particularly relevant if the usual device with the existing TeamViewer installation is not available, but there is a need for quick access. Likewise, support is available from devices on which software installations are blocked by default.

"With the web client, we are implementing another building block for unlimited connectivity. It is important to us to enable maximum flexibility and independence from devices or operating systems – regardless of location and in any situation," explains Christoph Schneider, Director Product Management at TeamViewer.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460m. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

