TeamViewer Extends Its Integration with ServiceNow with Augmented Reality Support Sessions

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer®, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today announced extended integration with ServiceNow providing Augmented Reality (AR) assistance within support sessions. The new TeamViewer Enterprise Integration is now available in the ServiceNow Store. This integration was initially introduced in 2016 and has been expanded continuously enabling IT departments and support agents to optimize communication with internal or external users to improve efficiency and increase customer satisfaction.

In addition to previous features, which allow ServiceNow users to initiate remote access and support service sessions directly within ServiceNow Incident, Problem, ServiceRequest, Change Request or any other task-derived form, now users can initiate TeamViewer Pilot sessions in a similar way. TeamViewer Pilot uses AR to empower technicians and frontline workers help anyone, anywhere – with 3D object tracking, you can place spatial markers that "stick" to real-world objects, highlight things and add text annotations in the live video stream that your employee, partner or customer show you through their mobile device camera.

Key enhancements include:

Support agents, experts and frontline workers can initiate AR connections to internal users or external customers directly from ServiceNow Incidents

Create and share Pilot session invites to anyone via SMS with one-click – the app will retrieve the phone number and language of the individual from within the ServiceNow platform and send the SMS seamlessly

Improved administration capabilities with the addition of new permissions to better control who has access to the integration and easier setup for unattended device access and customizable widget

"With our newly updated TeamViewer Enterprise Integration app for ServiceNow, experts can create Pilot support session invites with one-click and connect to on-site technicians to support any type of hardware configuration issue or better walk users through physical tasks," says Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. "Many real-world problems can't be solved with traditional remote access and control. That's where TeamViewer Pilot excels – letting remote experts see exactly what the frontline worker sees and giving them real-time AR guidance."

Authorized administrators can easily deploy the TeamViewer integration with ServiceNow company-wide in just a few small steps, enabling TeamViewer Pilot and remote support for all types of managed end-user and corporate end points directly from within the ServiceNow dashboard.

To leverage this integration, organizations will need a ServiceNow license and a compatible TeamViewer Tensor plan. For more information, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/integrations/servicenow/.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.4 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Press contact:

Jon Stotts

TeamViewer

646-961-3497

[email protected]

