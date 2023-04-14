TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality to be integrated into SAP® Digital Manufacturing to boost productivity on the shop floor

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the integration of TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality, an SAP endorsed app, into SAP® Digital Manufacturing to optimize manufacturing performance on the shop floor. Customers can now leverage TeamViewer Frontline's powerful augmented-reality-based workflow solutions to increase productivity and reduce errors in the manufacturing process.

This integration of TeamViewer's AR-based solution allows for hands-free work. Engineers and production line workers will be able to view all relevant information displayed in the workers' field of view, resulting in fewer errors, less downtime, increased safety, and faster onboarding. By effectively harnessing the power of new and emerging technologies to ensure a constant flow of data between the worker and SAP Digital Manufacturing allows the analysis and improvement of processes, improved visibility, and the ability to track and enhance performance. In addition to operational benefits, heavily regulated industries like manufacturing can profit from the sophisticated tracking-, compliance- and quality-control-mechanisms.

Bernd Brandl, Chief Revenue Officer, Digital Supply Chain at SAP: "Today's macro-economic challenges require businesses to thoroughly evaluate each of their processes. Companies implementing solutions that cover the whole value chain, from design to operate, have the edge in efficiency and sustainability by analyzing and optimizing data flows along the entire value creation. TeamViewer's latest integration helps build more efficient and resilient manufacturing processes that can deliver the best outcome while can adjust quickly to external shocks."

Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer: "Our goals align with those of SAP; driving innovation, supporting workers skills, increasing productivity and growth in the manufacturing industry through cutting-edge technologies. With the integration of Frontline into SAP Digital Manufacturing we are able to deliver an end-to-end AR platform for SAP's customers. TeamViewer Frontline improves manufacturing processes with step-by-step instructions for workers on the shop floor, warehouses, as well as in the field. Incorporating this with our existing integrations, data flows and process optimizations across the supply chain deliver a more connected and skilled workforce."

The integration of TeamViewer Frontline into SAP Digital Manufacturing follows existing integrations into SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Intelligent Asset Management, and SAP Field Service Management and provides the latest integration to cover every business process from design to operate.

Visit us at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hall 15, Stand H51 to experience our solutions and join our presentation at SAP's stand on April 17th at 15:30 CET in Hall 15, Stand E17.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

