TeamViewer Frontline Named 'Best Field Service Solution' by XR Today

TeamViewer's Frontline augmented reality solution recognized for impact on field service productivity and efficiency

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, has won the 2024 XR Award for "Best Field Service Solution." The esteemed honor showcases TeamViewer Frontline, which empowers frontline workers with visual, interactive and immersive tools that improve efficiency and productivity in the field.

Hosted by industry news leader XR Today, the competition showcases the achievements of visionary extended reality vendors who are redefining technologies around the world.

"With numerous quality entries, our panel of judges sought out the organizations making a real impact on the world through their technology," said David Dungay, Editor in Chief at XR. Today "TeamViewer's innovative Frontline solution helps bridge the digital divide for desk-less workforces, and we are thrilled to acknowledge their accomplishments at this year's XR Awards."

TeamViewer Frontline is a comprehensive AR solution developed to address the significant digitalization gap faced by 80% of frontline workers, from the factory floor to the field. The solution, compatible with cutting-edge wearable computing technologies as well as mobile phones, tablets and other devices, provides workers with the digital tools they need to significantly accelerate processes, reduce error rates, improve quality, and ensure cost savings.

With TeamViewer Frontline, users execute processes up to 35% faster and while ensuring up to 100% accuracy.

"Our guiding principle at TeamViewer is to develop technology that helps create a world that works better," said Georg Beyschlag, President, TeamViewer Americas. "Our Frontline solution exemplifies this approach by combining innovation with real solutions that improve field operations and empower frontline workforces to work smarter. We are extremely proud of this award and are encouraged as ever to continue delivering transformative solutions that provide measurable results and real value for our customers across the globe."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at.

