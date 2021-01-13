TeamViewer Integrates Enhanced TeamViewer Meeting for Free

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today announces the integration of an enhanced TeamViewer Meeting into the TeamViewer client to start one-click meetings right from the existing TeamViewer application. TeamViewer Meeting, recently rebranded from blizz and now visibly belonging to the TeamViewer product family, is being added for free to all TeamViewer clients, bringing all the benefits of a modern video conference and online meeting solution to TeamViewer users while providing the highest standards of security and encryption TeamViewer is known for.

"Due to the global need of reliable, secure digital communication and online meeting capabilities, we have committed to provide every TeamViewer user with easy-to-use meeting functionality right in their TeamViewer client," says Christoph Schneider, Director of Product Management at TeamViewer. "There is increasing demand for end-to-end encrypted video conferencing and screen sharing solutions following the strict data protection and privacy regulation within the European Union."

The integrated meeting in the TeamViewer client is fully compatible with the stand-alone TeamViewer Meeting product, enabling end-to-end encrypted VoIP meetings when joining in via the TeamViewer Meeting iOS or Android app on mobile devices, which is now possible for all TeamViewer users. Additional features are instant meetings right from the contact list, HD-quality video, 4k multi-monitor-screensharing, an Outlook integration, recordings of meetings and the possibility to lock meetings as well as protect them with passwords to further increase privacy. For subscribers, TeamViewer Meeting also offers phone dial-in numbers which can be enabled or disabled by the host.

"The integration of TeamViewer Meeting into the TeamViewer client is in line with our aim of providing horizontal connectivity solutions to digitalize workplace processes and to enable endless use cases that can be addressed with a shared, secure technology platform for companies of all sizes in all industries around the world," Christoph Schneider explains the strategic rationale.

The new TeamViewer Meeting is accessible right from the TeamViewer client without further installation for all non-commercial users of TeamViewer as well as paying customers of all subscription plans from now on (Remote Access subscriptions will follow shortly). For non-commercial users, participants will be limited to five while paying customers will be able to host meetings with up to ten participants. Optional packages allow users to extend the size of the meetings to up to 50, 100 or 300 participants. For best compatibility with the stand-alone client, updating to the latest version 15.13 is recommended.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 550,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

