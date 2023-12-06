TeamViewer Integrates Lansweeper Technology into its Remote Monitoring and Management Offering

TeamViewer

06 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the integration of Lansweeper's technology for asset discovery and inventory into its remote monitoring and management (RMM) offering. This provides IT departments with a comprehensive, unified IT management solution to support daily operations.

  • Enhanced Visibility – With Lansweeper's robust IT asset discovery and inventory capabilities, IT administrators gain complete visibility of their IT infrastructure by accurately mapping every device connected to the network. This includes detailed insight into hardware and software, enabling administrators to make informed decisions and optimize IT resources.
  • Improved Risk Management – The integration improves risk management and compliance processes by detecting unauthorized devices and non-compliant software within the network. This proactive approach helps IT administrators prevent potential policy violations and ensures compliance with IT policies and regulations.
  • Efficient Management The solution allows IT administrators to monitor their hardware and software inventory, track warranty status, and patch deployments. A unified dashboard provides a clear overview of the IT landscape, allowing for strategic planning and cost-efficient decisions.

Frank Ziarno, Vice President Product Management at TeamViewer, "By integrating a powerful technology like Lansweeper's IT asset discovery and inventory capabilities into our RMM offering, we are able provide a comprehensive single-vendor solution that enables IT administrators to maintain IT landscapes at scale. This is a significant step forward in our commitment to simplifying IT management."

Dave Goossens, CEO at Lansweeper states, "TeamViewer's more than 600.000 customers will now have access to Lansweeper's unique discovery and inventory technology. We're excited to be part of this solution, having an automated, always up-to-date inventory is crucial for efficient and cost-effective IT management."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/

Lansweeper provides a unique Technology Asset Intelligence platform helping businesses better understand, manage and protect their technology estate and network. Lansweeper helps customers minimize risks and optimize their technology investments by providing actionable insight into their technology estate at all times, offering trustworthy, valuable, and accurate insights about the state of users, devices, and software.

Since its launch in 2004, Lansweeper has been developing a software platform that scans and inventories all IT devices, installed software, and active users on a network - allowing organizations to manage their IT centrally.  The Lansweeper platform currently discovers and monitors over 80 million connected devices from 28,000+ customers, including Mercedes, Michelin, Liverpool FC, Carlsberg, Nestle, IBM, and Samsung, along with governments, banks, NGOs, and universities, driven by its 300+ strong team across the world.

