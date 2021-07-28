TeamViewer Integrates with Jamf to Remotely Manage Apple Devices

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it is now natively integrated within the Enterprise Mobility Management platform Jamf Pro.

As part of Jamf's Apple Enterprise Management platform, Jamf offers Jamf Pro, a very popular mobile device management (MDM) solution for iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TVs. Jamf and TeamViewer are collaborating to bring remote connectivity solutions for Apple devices. The first iteration of this collaboration will be launching a solution for Mac devices, enabling IT pros to initiate TeamViewer Tensor attended remote support sessions from within the Jamf Pro console to provide remote assistance and resolve end-user problems more quickly and efficiently. The integration utilizes Jamf's secure channel to transmit the connection requests, thus ensuring top-level security and reducing the risk of vulnerabilities from user errors.

"We are excited to finalize the integration with TeamViewer," says Josh Jagdfeld, senior director of product marketing at Jamf. "Our customers can now intuitively remotely access and manage employee and student devices from anywhere in the world. This can be a huge driver of IT efficiency and end user productivity."

"The Jamf integration is a great addition to our portfolio," says Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. "Our goal is to help IT administrators support the broad range of devices they are responsible for across the enterprise. Apple continues its growth in the enterprise, and Jamf is the preferred solution for organizations to connect, manage and secure their Apple devices and used by many of our customers."

The integration is now available and separate licenses are required for TeamViewer Tensor and Jamf. Information on how to get started can be found here: https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/integrations/jamf-pro.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

