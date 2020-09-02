TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Teams

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer®, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams, allowing users to launch TeamViewer remote support and augmented reality (AR) connections from within the Microsoft Teams environment.

"Remaining productive while working remotely has never been more important," says Alfredo Patron Executive VP of Business Development at TeamViewer. "Microsoft Teams is used by all types of organizations worldwide for online meetings, collaboration and more. Embedding TeamViewer remote access and AR support will give Microsoft Teams users even more options to collaborate and increase productivity regardless of location."

The Microsoft Teams platform offers a wide variety of different communication capabilities and serves as a hub that contains the tools that remote teams need to perform their tasks. Now users can download the TeamViewer app from the Microsoft Teams Apps store, log into their TeamViewer accounts and immediately share TeamViewer invites for remote control or AR connections with their colleagues in 1-to-1 or group channels to collaborate and support them more efficiently when you "just need to see" what the problem is. AR connections are especially valuable when physical tasks are required - with TeamViewer Pilot, you can 'virtually' point and draw in the user's field of view to demonstrate in detail what to do, as well as share files, type and talk. Moreover, through the intuitive TeamViewer device access toggle buttons, product teams can work more efficiently by instantly sharing access to all the required devices and environments with the rest of their working groups. Having the ability to do all these from within Microsoft Teams is key for an intuitive user experience and higher productivity.

Once the integration is deployed, Microsoft Teams users can manage device groups they can access, share devices with team members and view their TeamViewer Dashboard as a personal tab, providing a view of all active sessions, connection history and a helpful user guide.

To leverage this integration, organizations will need a Microsoft Teams license and a compatible TeamViewer plan. For more information, go to https://www.teamviewer.com/microsoft-teams.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.2 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,000 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

