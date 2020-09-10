TeamViewer Introduces New Mobile SDK for Secure In-App Support

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today introduces the TeamViewer Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK) as part of its Tensor enterprise platform offering. The new product enables companies to integrate TeamViewer's remote support functions into their own mobile apps as a white label solution while meeting GDPR compliance requirements.

With the new Mobile SDK, TeamViewer offers a solution that ensures that, if the smartphone user leaves the app to be supported, the screen contents on the support employee's side are greyed out. The same applies to notifications. This protects the customer's privacy and ensures GDPR compliance. The SDK contains a collection of programming tools and libraries that allow developers to integrate TeamViewer's remote support functions into their app as a white label solution - without much programming effort. For companies, this means that they do not have to make any compromises. For example, in the design of the support process or the corresponding app interface, to use the full range of functions. The technology works invisibly in the background.

"Companies increasingly rely on their own apps so that customers can use their products and services on mobile devices. Until now, assistance for problem resolution within the app was usually only possible by displaying an error message and passing it on to the service team," Alexander Post, Director Product Management at TeamViewer, explains. "With the TeamViewer Mobile SDK, support becomes interactive. This enables companies to significantly improve the customer experience of their apps and offer remote support - in compliance with data protection regulations, efficiently and without any further effort on the part of the customer."

If TeamViewer has been integrated into an app using the SDK, the support employee, after setting up a 256-bit AES encrypted, protected connection using an RSA Public/Private Key Exchange, has access to the user's screen and sees the same as the user - until leaving or closing the application or support session to be supported. In addition, there are - currently exclusively for Android - control options for remote interaction with the app on the customer's end device.

Technical requirements

The TeamViewer Mobile SDK supports iOS 12.0 and Android 5.0 upwards.

Flexible TeamViewer-supported support is also possible in low-bandwidth environments by using it in mobile networks from the 3rd generation (UMTS).

On the developer side, the TeamViewer Mobile SDK supports the usual standard programming languages for the various operating system platforms, i.e., Java and Kotlin for Android and Objective-C & Swift for iOS.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.2 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,000 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

