TeamViewer Launches First Global Partner Program "TeamUP"

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, is bringing a range of benefits to its channel partners via the newly launched partner program TeamUP. The program comes with an easy-to-use and completely new, unified partner portal.

The program is designed for a wide range of partners, including resellers, distributors, referral partners, managed service providers, and systems integrators, who can take advantage of exclusive discounts, dedicated support, and comprehensive sales training along with a broad variety of certifications.

Key elements of the unified partner portal are a deal-registration-engine, a tailored learning portal and a marketing material database, combined with insights into the current partnership status and the possibility to request benefits directly via the platform.

"We are always striving to improve collaboration with our channel eco system and therefore introduced a new partner program and platform," says Robert Thiele, Vice President Strategic Alliances & Partners, Americas at TeamViewer. "Channel Sales is an important part of our strategy, as partners have local expertise and networks that help to amplify our success. We will actively join forces with our partners and direct sales organization to deliver the best experience for our customers."

The new, unified program is available for all TeamViewer partners, independent of the solution they are selling, including TeamViewer's workflow-based productivity solution Frontline for the first time. It features three different tiers, Business, Premium and Champion, each with tailored discounts and benefits, like joint marketing campaigns and access to dedicated resources.

