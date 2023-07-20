TeamViewer Named Winner of 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

News provided by

TeamViewer

20 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Accelerate Empowerment Partner award. The company was honored for its integration of TeamViewer Tensor into Microsoft Teams and was among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are excited to see our remote connectivity solution integrated in Microsoft Teams being recognized by Microsoft," said Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Strategic Alliances, TeamViewer. "Our integration with Microsoft Teams brings the benefits of seamless remote access for organizations and also enabling Frontline Workers with Augmented Reality to support their customers on site. This becomes relevant especially in scenarios beyond traditional office applications, enabling more people to collaborate digitally.  We value our collaboration with Microsoft and look forward to continuing our work together in providing cutting edge solutions to address our clients' business challenges."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a multitude of submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. TeamViewer was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for Microsoft Teams.

"Congratulations to the 2023 award winners from Germany," said Edith Wittmann, General Manager Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft Germany. "The innovative new solutions and services of our winners combined with our Microsoft Cloud solutions support our joint customers in their digital transformation."

About TeamViewer
TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566m. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Press contact
Michael Kornspan
Phone: 727-910-7340
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE TeamViewer

Also from this source

TeamViewer unlocks crucial data access for Manchester United coaches and analysts

Mei Dent joins TeamViewer as Chief Product and Technology Officer and management board member

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.