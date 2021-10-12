TeamViewer Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Enterprise Augmented Reality Solutions on Google Glass

Carrie Tharp, VP Retail & Consumer at Google Cloud: "Shopping behavior has dramatically changed, especially in the current pandemic, and retailers are having to hire new associates while rethinking their picking and fulfillment processes. Retailers are looking for off-the-shelf technology they can implement today that will also prepare them for long term success as they develop new approaches to the modern store."

"We are excited to introduce this first solution with Google Cloud as retailers and grocers struggle to adjust to omnichannel shopping trends. Our goal is to provide them the tools and technology to drive a higher level of service to their customers and to streamline their ever-changing business models," says Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. "As a Google Cloud partner, we are now developing solutions to improve both the front and back-end of retail operations as a first step. In the very near future, we are looking to extend our partnership and apply this same technology stack to improve manufacturing, field service and supply chain processes within other industries."

Connected to a retailers' or grocers' order fulfillment systems to update inventory in real-time, associates receive the information they need to fulfill the orders within the display of Google Glass. This heads-up display capability enables associates to use both hands to locate and pick the correct items, improving pick rates anywhere from 15-40 percent. At the same time, it provides new data insights to retailers servicing the increasing demand from customers for buy-online and pick-up in store (BOPIS) and same-day delivery options.

This announcement builds on a partnership initiated with Upskill, a pioneer in industrial AR solutions, that was acquired by TeamViewer in March 2021.

For more information about the Assisted Order Picking solution, go to https://cloud.withgoogle.com/partners/detail/?id=upskill&hl=en-US. For an animated explanation of how the solution works, check out this video .

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

