TeamViewer Recognized as the Winner of the 2024 Microsoft Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it has won the 2024 Microsoft Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award highlights our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our customers" said Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President of Business Development at TeamViewer. "Our integration with Microsoft Teams enriches remote connectivity and streamlines operations, with tens of thousands of users initiating TeamViewer-powered remote connections each month via Microsoft Teams. We aim to seamlessly integrate into our customers' daily workflows, whether it's providing remote IT support or AR support to help field workers."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from over 100 countries. TeamViewer was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams category.

The integration of TeamViewer with Microsoft Teams represents a significant breakthrough in support services. Leveraging Microsoft Azure, TeamViewer integrates with Teams, enriching remote connectivity and streamlining operations. Offering features like support for mobile workforces, AR-driven remote guidance and advanced troubleshooting capabilities, more than 4,000 organizations are witnessing efficiency and productivity enhancements, with some seeing up to 80% reduction in IT support ticket resolution time.

TeamViewer is dedicated to providing even more powerful integrations in the future, along with continuously releasing updates incorporating new features driven by direct customer feedback. This not only shows the company's commitment to advancing technology but also its unwavering dedication to meeting customers' changing needs, ensuring that its solutions continue to offer unmatched value and innovation.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 640,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,500 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

