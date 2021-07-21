TeamViewer Remote Control App Adds Biometric Security Protection

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it has added another layer of security to its TeamViewer Remote Control app, along with several new usability improvements.

TeamViewer Remote Control app is an intuitive way to remotely control computers, tablets, smartphones and other devices from a mobile device. This new security feature leverages native biometrics face and fingerprint authentication on Apple and Android mobile devices. The TeamViewer Remote Control app can now be locked behind biometric authentication, which prevents unauthorized access even if the mobile device is left unlocked. Unauthorized access can similarly be blocked on the account-level in TeamViewer with two-factor authentication (TFA) and incoming connections can also be verified via TFA push notifications. After one or multiple mobile devices are registered, users will be asked to allow or deny each connection via the registered devices. The optional security features are recommended by many security experts and can be set up for all TeamViewer remote control connections. Additional embedded security features include a 'black screen' for connections from mobile devices, keeping the information being accessed on the remotely located device private, and all connections are protected with end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption and other industry-grade security features.

Version updates include:

Biometric protection with iOS FaceID/TouchID and Android Face/Fingerprint Recognition

Improved in-session interactions such as remote reboot and more intuitive use of black screen

Redesigned user interface makes it even easier to fill in text fields and to use keyboard short-cuts like F5 and Ctrl+Alt

Full mouse support for iPads improves productivity on tablets

Minor fixes and performance improvements

"Smartphone ownership and usage has exploded over the last 10 years and so have the security capabilities within the devices," says Dr. Mike Eissele, chief technology officer at TeamViewer. "The latest version of TeamViewer Remote Control takes advantage of these newer native features and pairing biometric authentication with the many other security features already within our platform makes TeamViewer one of the most trusted remote access tools on the market."

The TeamViewer Remote Control app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store or Google Play Apps.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

