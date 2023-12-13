TeamViewer to drive smart factory innovation with strategic investments in manufacturing analytics and IoT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced strategic investments in two pioneering companies for smart factory solutions: Sight Machine and Cybus. With a total investment of a low double-digit million EUR amount, the company is strengthening its commitment to the digital transformation of industrial working environments and the convergence of Information and Operation Technology (IT & OT).

Investment in Sight Machine - Empowering data-driven manufacturing

Sight Machine, a US-based company and Microsoft partner, provides a manufacturing data platform that collects, structures, and analyzes data from manufacturing operations. It uses innovative AI applications to provide insights into areas such as quality control, system-level plant performance, and predictive maintenance, enabling data-driven decisions that vastly improve operating efficiency, sustainability and resilience. With its investment, TeamViewer becomes a major shareholder and part of Sight Machine's Board of Directors. To further drive manufacturing efficiency in industrial environments, the two companies will collaborate on a joint product offering and go-to-market strategy.

Jon Sobel, Co-Founder and CEO at Sight Machine said: "We are excited to join forces to offer a combined solution with TeamViewer's market leading remote connectivity. With its German and European roots, TeamViewer is closely tied to the regional manufacturing industry. This investment is testament to our shared commitment to harnessing the power of data to shape the future of smart factories."

Investment in Cybus - Advancing industrial IoT solutions

Cybus, a German software company, specializes in industrial IoT solutions for large scale manufacturing environments. Cybus' data hub collects, processes, and distributes industrial data, enabling seamless communication between heterogeneous devices, machines, and processes in the smart factory. It supports scalable configurations along multiple factory sites and is tailored for production-critical activities. Globally operating enterprises such as Liebherr and KRONE improve the efficiency and sustainability of their manufacturing processes with Cybus IoT solutions. As lead investor in Cybus' current financing round and part of the advisory board, TeamViewer will actively collaborate and provide strategic guidance regarding the company's development.

Peter Sorowka, CEO at Cybus, said: "Partnering with a global market leader like TeamViewer is instrumental in tackling the challenges of industrial digitalization. Together, we want to shape this transformation and improve manufacturing efficiency."

Fostering the evolution of smart factory solutions

The investments in Sight Machine and Cybus pave the way for TeamViewer's development into a leading enterprise software provider at the intersection of manufacturing infrastructure and IT systems as well as data analytics.

Oliver Steil, CEO at TeamViewer emphasized: "With our solutions, customers can access the broadest range of IT as well as embedded devices. This strength has led to our position as the de facto standard in remote connectivity. Additionally, we have developed into the frontline productivity space with AR workflows. Therefore, investing in shop floor digitalization and factory connectivity is a logical next step for us. Together with Sight Machine and Cybus, we are going to further drive the evolution of smart factory solutions and position TeamViewer as a catalyst in shaping the future of industrial digitalization."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine helps global manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity and sustainability. Through its data-first approach, Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation by capturing and contextualizing data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the manufacturing process. Data becomes democratized, empowering all stakeholders to drive productivity improvements across the enterprise. With systemwide visibility and artificial-intelligence-powered insights, manufacturers can now scale efficiency, quality and sustainability solutions across entire production processes and multi-factory sites, and even extend the impact to their broader supply and value chains. Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. (www.sightmachine.com).

About Cybus

The software company Cybus enables industrial companies to transform their production into a data-driven smart factory. Its software solutions, such as the Factory Data Hub Cybus Connectware, are leading the market in scalable data integration for complex and global production environments. They provide access to real-time data from the production environment across manufacturers and applications. This enables factories to achieve sustainable competitive advantages such as increased efficiency or quality in production processes. In addition to the effective implementation of industrial use cases, Cybus' solutions are recognized for combining state-of-the-art cloud and DevOps technologies with demanding production requirements such as cybersecurity and resilience. Cybus Connectware is deployed by international companies from a wide range of industries as a central infrastructure component of their smart factory architecture. Further information can be found at www.cybus.io.

Press Contact TeamViewer Press Contact Sight Machine Press Contact Cybus Pia Bartenschlager [email protected] Lara Ludwigs Sr. Corporate Communications Manager

Head of Marketing +49 (0) 7161 97200 10

+49 (0) 40 85 86 85 13 [email protected]

[email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeamViewer