TeamViewer unlocks crucial data access for Manchester United coaches and analysts

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer ®, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced that Manchester United – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world and currently on Pre-season Tour 2023, presented by Snapdragon, in the US – has deployed TeamViewer Tensor to facilitate continuous access to the data they need for performance analysis and game preparation. When away from home the team now has enterprise-grade connectivity between their analysts, and by extension coaching team and players, and their UK-based server at their training ground.

To always be on top of their game, the Manchester United analyst and coaching teams leverage match data for performance analysis of gameplay, before and after matches. Access to large files such as raw videos and data assets while traveling meant the team at times, needing to spend significant time, saving, uploading and storing files to different locations or on external drives. With this access the coaching teams can request what they need from the analysts to ensure they are fully prepared going into a match and even during games.

With TeamViewer Tensor, the team can quickly and securely access files on their Manchester-based servers from anywhere in the world. Remote access has removed the uncertainty the analysts often had about accessing their training materials and performance data when the team were traveling or playing an away match. TeamViewer Tensor is also helping the team to remotely manage and change content on the video wall displays in the players' gym, enabling the coaching team to highlight specific content they'd like the players to focus on during gym sessions.

"With so much to consider and prepare before a match, we need quick, reliable and secure access to the right training materials and videos. Easy access to our full suite of training materials when we're traveling gives us more time to focus on strategy for the match," said Paul Brand, Head of 1st Team Analysis at Manchester United.

"Access to training and performance analysis is key to success in professional sports where seconds matter. TeamViewer is experienced in enabling quick, reliable and secure connectivity to meet this challenge for the world's most elite teams. Our enterprise remote connectivity platform, Tensor, provides Manchester United with the certainty and performance that is mandatory when operating at the top of their game. We're proud to support the entire team as they leverage technology to help Manchester United perform at their best," said Peter Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at TeamViewer.

Manchester United's coaching staff can leverage Tensor to access a huge variety of videos and data to prepare, motivate and coach the team through each match. Further, every player has easy access to team assets from their smartphone or tablet while on the go. To ensure security, each team member must login via their unique credentials. With the platform, the technology partnership has ensured that the software rollout across the club has been very successful.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 145-year heritage we have won 67 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

