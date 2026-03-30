Teamworks Acquires PFF's Enterprise Business, Cementing Position as the Leading AI Platform in American Football

Unifying every layer of football data, analytics, and operations into the most comprehensive AI-powered platform.

DURHAM, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamworks, the Operating System for Sports™ powering more than 7,000 elite sports organizations globally, today announced the acquisition of Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s enterprise (B2B) business, including its proprietary game event data and analytics platform that NFL teams and collegiate football programs rely on daily.

"This is not just another acquisition. It's a turning point for how football organizations operate," said Zach Maurides, CEO and Founder of Teamworks. "Fragmented systems have long frustrated teams and limited their ability to transform raw film and player tracking data into competitive insights. The addition of PFF enables us to deliver a vertically-integrated and AI-powered football platform so teams can make faster, confident decisions in the highest-stakes moments."

PFF's enterprise business adds critical data to the foundation of Teamworks' operating system, with PFF's platform trusted by every NFL team and 240+ Division I collegiate programs, and numerous leading ubiquitous throughout sports media outlets.

"Winning football organizations have to excel both in the front office and on the field," said Cris Collinsworth, CEO of PFF and now Advisor to Teamworks. "Integrating PFF's trusted game data with Teamworks' AI-driven operating system gives football executives a single source for performance, game day strategy, personnel strategy, and long-term planning. That level of alignment across coaches, scouting, and executive leadership is not just exciting, but how championship organizations are built."

While the PFF acquisition immediately strengthens the pro and college football market, the AI innovation it unlocks extends across elite sports globally. Teamworks serves as a technology partner to the world's top leagues and teams including 100% of the NFL, NHL and Premier League, 90% of MLB, 87% of the NBA, 83% of MLS, 99% of Division I athletic departments, and 65+ Olympic federations. That reach, paired with proprietary data assets from recent acquisitions of Zelus Analytics, Telemetry Sports, Sportlogiq, and now PFF's enterprise business, positions Teamworks to deliver unparalleled, sport-specific AI capabilities within a secure and governed platform.

"It's not enough to simply create the connected infrastructure, the 'plumbing', for teams to operate," said Karim Kassam, Vice President of Teamworks Intelligence and former Head of R&D at the Pittsburgh Steelers. "We need high-quality data and timely, accurate insights flowing through those pipes exactly where and when teams need it. With the addition of PFF, Teamworks delivers the most powerful intelligence platform for American football, and we're positioned to do the same for other major sports across the globe."

Through the acquisition, Cris Collinsworth and PFF's minority investors will continue as Teamworks shareholders, supporting the company's ongoing football efforts. PFF's consumer business, not included in this acquisition, will remain independent, continuing to power winning decisions for football fans across fantasy, draft, betting, and player insights. PFF.com continues as the home for the football fan community worldwide.

LionTree Advisors LLC served as financial advisor to Pro Football Focus on the transaction.

About Teamworks

Teamworks is the leading operating system for elite sports, trusted by more than 7,000 organizations worldwide. The company combines enterprise SaaS with proprietary data and advanced analytics to deliver intelligent products that power player evaluation, game strategy, performance development, and daily operations. By unifying workflows, video, and secure data sources into a single AI-driven platform, Teamworks serves as both the technology backbone and the intelligence engine for modern sports organizations.

Founded in 2006, Teamworks has expanded its data and AI capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Zelus Analytics, Telemetry Sports, Sportlogiq, and PFF's enterprise business.

About Pro Football Focus

Since 2006, PFF has built the world's most comprehensive sports data and analytics database, relied on by top industry professionals and fans alike to power winning decisions. PFF analyzes every player and every play of every game to calculate player grades, in-depth performance stats, and rankings for the NFL, fantasy football, and NFL Draft. PFF is transforming sports strategy and decision making across fantasy, betting, in the front office, and on the field. For more information, visit PFF.com or reach out to [email protected] .

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SOURCE Teamworks